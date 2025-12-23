PAN-Aadhaar linking: Will your PAN card get deactivated if not linked to Aadhaar by 31st December?

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: The last date to link Aadhaar with PAN is nearing, and there are now less than 10 days left to do your Aadhaar-PAN linking. Those who have not linked PAN with Aadhaar yet are set to face multiple difficulties.

The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking is 31st December, 2025. From 1st January, 2026, those who have not done Aadhaar-PAN linking will see their unlinked PAN becoming inoperative.

According to the Income Tax Department's last notification dated 3 April, 2025, it is compulsory for people whose PAN was allotted using an Aadhaar number before 1 October, 2024, to complete the PAN-Aadhaar link by the end of this year.

For other individuals, the last date to do such linking was 31 May, 2024. Failure to do so will render PAN inoperative, which leads to a number of consequences.

Will my PAN be deactivated after 31 December? Your PAN will be rendered inoperative after 31 December if not linked with Aadhaar. There are several consequences of getting your PAN inoperative, including penalties.

Even if you link PAN with Aadhaar right now, you will need to pay a penalty of ₹1,000 since the original date of linking has surpassed.

What are the consequences of not linking PAN with Aadhaar? If your PAN gets inoperative,

You will face difficulties while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) as the IT Department may reject your ITR filing

You will have to pay higher TDS/TCS, credit will not appear in Form 26AS, and TCS/TDS certificates will not be available.

You will not be able to open a bank account, get credit/debit cards, deposit cash exceeding ₹ 50,000 at the bank or carry out bank transactions exceeding ₹ 10,000.

There will be KYC restrictions and other disruptions as well.

Moreover, mutual funds, and stockbrokers may suspend services.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar online? Step 1: Unless you have already paid the fee, you will have to pay ₹1,000 penalty. Go to the Income Tax e‑filing portal to get started.

Step 2: Under Quick Links, select Link Aadhaar.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number, PAN, and your name as written on Aadhaar. Click Validate.

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and make the ₹1,000 payment as instructed.

Step 4: After your payment is verified, come back after a few days to the e-filing portal again.

Step 5: Go back to the Link Aadhaar option under Quick Links and enter your details like before.

Step 6: A pop-up should now say “Your payment details are verified”. Click Continue.

Step 7: Enter your name as per Aadhaar and your mobile number.

Step 8: Check the boxes and agree to verify your Aadhaar after checking all details.

Step 9: Click on Link Aadhaar, enter the 6-digit OTP and click Validate.