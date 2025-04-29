Panchkula ₹17.5 lakh personal loan scam: 5 red flags every Indian borrower should watch for

In a recent financial fraud in Panchkula, a woman and her husband lost ₹17.5 lakh to a man posing as an Indian Army captain. According to reports, the accused, identified as Sagar Guleria, allegedly convinced the couple to transfer a sanctioned personal loan amount to his account.
He claimed the transfer was necessary to help them access housing loan assistance and government subsidies. The incident offers crucial lessons for prospective personal loan and home loan borrowers to safeguard themselves from financial crimes and ensure a seamless borrowing experience.
Satpal Singh, a Naik in the Indian Army and his wife Manpreet Kaur were introduced to the accused Guleria through an acquaintance. During their initial interaction, Guleria claimed to have close connections with banks and promised to help the couple secure a personal loan on favourable terms, including subsidy benefits.
On May 8, 2024, a loan of ₹17.5 lakh was sanctioned and credited to the couple's joint State Bank of India (SBI) account. Guleria then persuaded them to credit this entire amount to his account through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).
He stated that this was a necessary step to process the subsidy. Once the money was transferred, Guleria changed his behaviour completely and stopped responding to the couple.
A background check and investigation later revealed that he was not a serving Army officer. In fact, he was a declared deserter, with police records confirming his absconding status.
According to a recent report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total cases of banking frauds have risen by 27% in the first half of 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.
This highlights the increasing importance of spreading financial literacy among citizens who are involved with banking and financial transactions on a daily basis.
Hence, by keeping these simple ideas and data in mind, aspirational personal loan and home loan borrowers, along with credit card applicants, can ensure that they make well-informed financial decisions.
Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as professional financial advice. Please consult certified advisors before proceeding.
