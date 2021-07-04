Pandemic’s impact not too harsh on the macro level

Recent RBI data also provides some interesting perspectives. Net financial assets, i.e. net of liabilities, which was at 21% of GDP in the April to June 2020 quarter, dropped to 10.4% of GDP in July to September 2020; it eased further to 8.2% of GDP in the quarter ended December 2020. It is a function of recovery in GDP as well. In the April to June 2020 quarter, GDP shrank by 24.4% and in July to September, it shrank less by 7.4%. In terms of numbers, net financial savings of households were ₹8 trillion in April to June 2020, and ₹4.9 trillion in July to September 2020. Though it was lower, it was not as bad as implied by the ratio of 21% of GDP to 10.4% of GDP. Net financial savings were a little lower at ₹4.4 trillion in the October to December 2020 quarter. The swing factor here is liabilities. In April to June 2020, the worst quarter hit by lockdown, financial liabilities decreased (yes, decreased) by ₹78,000 crore. In July to September 2020, liabilities increased by ₹2.5 trillion and by a similar amount in October to December 2020, which is higher than the trend but not far off. In the worst-hit quarter, households managed to pay off debt, and as sentiments improved, people added to liabilities, which is the norm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}