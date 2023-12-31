Paper-based KYC for mobile SIM cards to be phased out from Jan 1. Details here
As the New Year rings in, the old paper-based KYC verification will be a thing of the past.
As the New Year rings in, one of the welcome changes that Indian consumers will witness include the way they buy SIM cards for their mobile connections. The department of telecommunications (DoT) recently released a notification issuing instructions to the telecommunication companies to phase out physical verification of their customers before selling them the SIM cards.