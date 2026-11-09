Parag Parikh Flexi Cap adds Netflix, exits Meta: What changed in its October portfolio? Check latest stock picks

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund made notable changes to its domestic and international stock portfolios in October 2026, adding Netflix as a new investment, exiting Meta Platforms and reducing its exposure to Microsoft. The fund also increased its holdings in several Indian companies, including DLF, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indus Towers and Petronet LNG.

The changes are significant for investors tracking one of India's largest actively managed flexi-cap mutual funds. The fund's October portfolio also offers a snapshot of its investment strategy. Large-cap stocks accounted for 67.22% of its domestic equity allocation, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks made up 8.43% and 5.50%, respectively.

What did PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund buy in October? Netflix was the fund's biggest new addition. It accounted for 3.06% of the fund's assets under management (AUM) at the end of October.

Among Indian stocks, DLF saw the largest increase in allocation, with its weight rising by 0.88 percentage points compared with September. The fund also raised its exposure to Maruti Suzuki by 0.29 percentage points and Mahindra & Mahindra by 0.25 percentage points.

Indus Towers and Petronet LNG saw their allocations increase by 0.24 and 0.21 percentage points, respectively.

Other additions included Mahanagar Gas, Coal India, Indraprastha Gas and EID Parry.

Which stocks did the fund exit or reduce? The fund completely exited Meta Platforms, which had accounted for 2.80% of AUM in the October portfolio-change disclosure.

It also reduced its Microsoft holding, with the reduction equivalent to 1.05% of AUM.

The October portfolio statement confirms that the fund's Microsoft holding fell from approximately 7.33 lakh shares in September to 4.21 lakh shares in October. Meta no longer featured in its portfolio.

What are PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund's top 10 holdings? Despite the changes, the fund's largest investments remained concentrated in established Indian companies, particularly banks, technology companies and large businesses.

Its top 10 holdings as of October 31, 2026, were:

Stock Allocation to AUM HDFC Bank 7.49% Power Grid 5.63% ITC 5.49% ICICI Bank 5.48% Coal India 4.95% Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.86% Bajaj Holdings & Investment 4.65% HCL Technologies 4.54% Mahindra & Mahindra 3.95% Infosys 3.45%

These 10 stocks accounted for approximately 50.49% of the fund's net assets.

The fund's total AUM stood at approximately ₹1.47 lakh crore at the end of October.

How has PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund performed over three, five and 10 years? The fund's long-term rolling returns have remained above its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI, across the three-, five- and 10-year periods.

The direct plan delivered average annualised rolling returns of 19.01% over three years, 19.04% over five years and 18.87% over 10 years.

Period Fund Nifty 500 TRI 3-year average 19.01% 14.82% 5-year average 19.04% 14.48% 10-year average 18.87% 14.64%

These are average rolling returns, not point-to-point returns. Rolling returns measure performance across multiple overlapping investment periods and can offer a broader picture of consistency.

However, investors should also note that the fund's lump-sum one-year return was negative as of October 30, 2026. The direct plan returned -5.48%, while the regular plan returned -6.06%. Both were ahead of the Nifty 500 TRI's -6.83% return over the same period.

What investors should take away The October portfolio shows that PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund is maintaining a predominantly large-cap domestic equity allocation while making selective changes to its Indian and overseas stock bets. Its addition of Netflix and exit from Meta are particularly notable international portfolio changes.