Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1 stock exit, DLF sees major buying in September 2026 — key takeaways for investors

India’s largest active mutual fund scheme by assets under management, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, has disclosed its portfolio for September 2026, showing increased exposure to select existing holdings along with one complete exit.
The fund’s AUM stood at ₹1,47,405 crore in August 2026, which declined to ₹1,45,070 crore in September 2026.
Since its inception on 24 May 2013, the fund has delivered a 17.76% return, outperforming the 13.56% return generated by its benchmark index, Nifty 500 TRI. However, its performance over the last 1 year has been weaker, with the fund declining 3.54% as of 30 September 2026, compared with a fall of 2.03% for the Nifty 500 TRI.
Over a 3-year period, the fund delivered a 12.21% return compared with 9.50% for the Nifty 500 TRI. Over 5 years, the fund generated 11.15%, while the benchmark returned 9.04%.
Here’s a look at the key portfolio changes in this flexi-cap fund during September 2026.
Parikh Flexi Cap Fund completely exited Great Eastern Shipping Company from its portfolio in September.
|Stock Name
|August 2026 Qty (Lakh)
|August 2026 (% of AUM)
|The Great Eastern Shipping Company
|12.74
|0.11%
*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report
The fund’s holding in The Great Eastern Shipping Company stood at 12.74 lakh shares in August 2026, accounting for only 0.11% of AUM. This was the fund’s only complete exit during the month.
However, the fund did not add any new stock during the month.
Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased its holdings in 13 existing positions during September. The largest increase in quantity was seen in DLF, where the fund added 390.64 lakh shares, raising its holding from 137.10 lakh shares in August 2026 to 527.73 lakh shares in September 2026.
|Stock Name
|August 2026 (Lakh shares)
|September 2026 (Lakh shares)
|Increase (Lakh shares)
|DLF
|137.10
|527.73
|390.64
|Petronet LNG
|234.04
|303.89
|69.85
|Indus Towers
|8.66
|71.46
|62.80
|Indraprastha Gas
|1,150.20
|1,212.87
|62.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|178.45
|191.22
|12.77
|Bharti Airtel
|227.72
|240.31
|12.59
|CIE Automotive India
|58.98
|65.39
|6.41
|Mahanagar Gas
|34.39
|39.65
|5.26
|EID Parry India
|105.38
|109.08
|3.70
|Nesco
|1.94
|3.59
|1.65
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|65.02
|66.65
|1.62
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|143.00
|144.58
|1.58
|Maharashtra Scooters
|1.10
|1.13
|0.02
*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report
Petronet LNG, Indus Towers and Indraprastha Gas were among the other stocks where the fund made sizeable additions. However, the fund did not reduce the quantity held in any stock during September.
Parikh Flexi Cap Fund held 11.90% of its AUM in four international stocks in September 2026: Alphabet Inc A (4.29%), Meta Platforms (2.83%), Microsoft (2.48%) and Amazon (2.30%).
Out of the 4, only Amazon’s holding increased marginally from 13.91 lakh shares in August 2026 to 13.95 lakh shares in September 2026, an increase of around 0.04 lakh shares.
|Stock Name
|% to Net Assets (AUM)
|HDFC Bank
|7.75%
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|5.60%
|ITC
|5.49%
|Coal India
|5.39%
|ICICI Bank
|5.24%
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4.96%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4.44%
|HCL Technologies
|3.96%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.89%
|Infosys
|2.93%
*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 30 September 2026
HDFC Bank remained the fund’s largest stock holding in September, accounting for 7.75% of net assets. Power Grid Corporation of India followed at 5.60%, while ITC accounted for 5.49%.
Among the top 10 holdings, only Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Holdings & Investment saw an increase in their holdings in September 2026.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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