Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1 stock exit, DLF sees major buying in September 2026 — key takeaways for investors

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund’s September portfolio shows a clear shift in select existing holdings, even as the fund exited only one stock. DLF saw the biggest increase, while major names continued to dominate the portfolio. What changed in the mutual fund’s latest portfolio?

Sheetal Goel
Published8 Oct 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1 stock exit, DLF sees major buying in September 2026 — key takeaways for investors. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1 stock exit, DLF sees major buying in September 2026 — key takeaways for investors. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

India’s largest active mutual fund scheme by assets under management, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, has disclosed its portfolio for September 2026, showing increased exposure to select existing holdings along with one complete exit.

The fund’s AUM stood at 1,47,405 crore in August 2026, which declined to 1,45,070 crore in September 2026.

Since its inception on 24 May 2013, the fund has delivered a 17.76% return, outperforming the 13.56% return generated by its benchmark index, Nifty 500 TRI. However, its performance over the last 1 year has been weaker, with the fund declining 3.54% as of 30 September 2026, compared with a fall of 2.03% for the Nifty 500 TRI.

Over a 3-year period, the fund delivered a 12.21% return compared with 9.50% for the Nifty 500 TRI. Over 5 years, the fund generated 11.15%, while the benchmark returned 9.04%.

Here’s a look at the key portfolio changes in this flexi-cap fund during September 2026.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund sold one stock in September 2026

Parikh Flexi Cap Fund completely exited Great Eastern Shipping Company from its portfolio in September.

Stock NameAugust 2026 Qty (Lakh)August 2026 (% of AUM)
The Great Eastern Shipping Company12.740.11%

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

The fund’s holding in The Great Eastern Shipping Company stood at 12.74 lakh shares in August 2026, accounting for only 0.11% of AUM. This was the fund’s only complete exit during the month.

However, the fund did not add any new stock during the month.

Also Read | Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings in September 2026

Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased its holdings in 13 existing positions during September. The largest increase in quantity was seen in DLF, where the fund added 390.64 lakh shares, raising its holding from 137.10 lakh shares in August 2026 to 527.73 lakh shares in September 2026.

Stock NameAugust 2026 (Lakh shares)September 2026 (Lakh shares)Increase (Lakh shares)
DLF137.10527.73390.64
Petronet LNG234.04303.8969.85
Indus Towers8.6671.4662.80
Indraprastha Gas1,150.201,212.8762.67
Mahindra & Mahindra178.45191.2212.77
Bharti Airtel227.72240.3112.59
CIE Automotive India58.9865.396.41
Mahanagar Gas34.3939.655.26
EID Parry India105.38109.083.70
Nesco1.943.591.65
Bajaj Holdings & Investment65.0266.651.62
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories143.00144.581.58
Maharashtra Scooters1.101.130.02

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

Petronet LNG, Indus Towers and Indraprastha Gas were among the other stocks where the fund made sizeable additions. However, the fund did not reduce the quantity held in any stock during September.

Which international stocks make up 11.90% of the fund’s AUM?

Parikh Flexi Cap Fund held 11.90% of its AUM in four international stocks in September 2026: Alphabet Inc A (4.29%), Meta Platforms (2.83%), Microsoft (2.48%) and Amazon (2.30%).

Out of the 4, only Amazon’s holding increased marginally from 13.91 lakh shares in August 2026 to 13.95 lakh shares in September 2026, an increase of around 0.04 lakh shares.

Top 10 holdings of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in September 2026

Stock Name% to Net Assets (AUM)
HDFC Bank7.75%
Power Grid Corporation of India5.60%
ITC5.49%
Coal India5.39%
ICICI Bank5.24%
Bajaj Holdings & Investment4.96%
Kotak Mahindra Bank4.44%
HCL Technologies3.96%
Mahindra & Mahindra3.89%
Infosys2.93%

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 30 September 2026

HDFC Bank remained the fund’s largest stock holding in September, accounting for 7.75% of net assets. Power Grid Corporation of India followed at 5.60%, while ITC accounted for 5.49%.

Among the top 10 holdings, only Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Holdings & Investment saw an increase in their holdings in September 2026.

Also Read | 31 of 46 flexi-cap MFs stayed in green over the past year: Check the laggards

What are the key takeaways for investors?

  • One complete exit: The fund exited The Great Eastern Shipping Company in September.
  • No new stock added: The fund did not introduce any new stock to its portfolio during the month.
  • Major buying activity: DLF saw the largest increase, with the holding rising from 137.10 lakh shares to 527.73 lakh shares.
  • No partial reductions: Apart from the complete exit, the fund did not reduce its quantity holding in any existing stock during September.
  • Unchanged holdings: 26 stocks, including major holdings such as HDFC Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys, remained unchanged during the month.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Mutual FundFlexi Cap Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceParag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1 stock exit, DLF sees major buying in September 2026 — key takeaways for investors
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.