Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund July portfolio: CIE Automotive, Petronet LNG see higher holdings; check top 10 stocks

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, one of India's largest flexi-cap mutual fund schemes, made selective changes to its equity portfolio in July, increasing holdings in 11 companies, according to its latest monthly portfolio disclosure.

The fund's assets under management rose to around ₹1.48 lakh crore as of July-end, from about ₹1.43 lakh crore at the end of June.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund did not add any new equity stock or completely exit an existing equity holding during the month. Instead, the fund increased its holdings in several existing positions, with Petronet LNG, CIE Automotive India and gas companies among the notable increases.

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Petronet LNG, CIE Automotive among stocks where holdings increased Petronet LNG saw one of the biggest increases in the fund's portfolio during July. The fund increased its holding in the company by nearly 52%, taking the number of shares from about 1 crore in June to 1.52 crore in July.

Its allocation to Petronet LNG also rose from 0.20% to 0.29% of the fund's net assets.

CIE Automotive India recorded the largest percentage increase among the fund's equity holdings. The number of shares rose from about 4.64 lakh in June to 8.03 lakh in July, an increase of 73%. However, the stock remained a small portfolio position, accounting for only 0.02% of net assets.

The fund also increased its holdings in Mahanagar Gas by 20% and Indraprastha Gas by 11%. Other stocks where the fund added shares included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, EID Parry, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India and Coal India.

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock June quantity July quantity Change CIE Automotive India 4.64 lakh 8.03 lakh 73% Petronet LNG 1.00 crore 1.52 crore 52% Mahanagar Gas 16.20 lakh 19.44 lakh 20% Indraprastha Gas 9.49 crore 10.55 crore 11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories 1.35 crore 1.43 crore 6% Maharashtra Scooters 1.00 lakh 1.06 lakh 6% Source: PPFAS Mutual Fund. Stocks with more than 5% increase in number of shares held.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap holds steady on existing equity bets The fund continued to hold the same number of shares in several of its largest positions, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Axis Bank, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra.

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Changes in the portfolio weights of these stocks were therefore largely driven by movements in their market prices rather than by the fund buying or selling shares.

For example, HDFC Bank remained at 14.97 crore shares, while its portfolio weight fell from 8.33% in June to 7.55% in July. Similarly, Power Grid Corporation's shareholding remained unchanged at 31.20 crore shares, although its portfolio weight declined from 6.23% to 5.98%.

Top Holdings in July

Stock Allocation (%) HDFC Bank 7.55% Power Grid Corporation of India 5.98% ITC 5.74% ICICI Bank 5.56% Coal India 4.91% Bajaj Holdings & Investment 4.85% HCL Technologies 4.23% Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.07% Mahindra & Mahindra 3.80% Infosys 3.25% Source: PPFAS Mutual Fund

Allocation to cash and equivalents declined slightly in July, with the overall cash level falling from 12.72% of the portfolio in June to 11.74% in July.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund's long-term performance has remained strong. As of 7 August 2026, the fund's 10-year return stood at 17.49%, compared with 13.66% for the BSE 500 TRI and 13.87% for the average flexi-cap fund.