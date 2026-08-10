Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund July portfolio: CIE Automotive, Petronet LNG see higher holdings; check top 10 stocks

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, one of India's largest flexi-cap mutual fund schemes, made selective changes to its equity portfolio in July, increasing holdings in 11 companies, according to its latest monthly portfolio disclosure.
The fund's assets under management rose to around ₹1.48 lakh crore as of July-end, from about ₹1.43 lakh crore at the end of June.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund did not add any new equity stock or completely exit an existing equity holding during the month. Instead, the fund increased its holdings in several existing positions, with Petronet LNG, CIE Automotive India and gas companies among the notable increases.
Petronet LNG saw one of the biggest increases in the fund's portfolio during July. The fund increased its holding in the company by nearly 52%, taking the number of shares from about 1 crore in June to 1.52 crore in July.
Its allocation to Petronet LNG also rose from 0.20% to 0.29% of the fund's net assets.
CIE Automotive India recorded the largest percentage increase among the fund's equity holdings. The number of shares rose from about 4.64 lakh in June to 8.03 lakh in July, an increase of 73%. However, the stock remained a small portfolio position, accounting for only 0.02% of net assets.
The fund also increased its holdings in Mahanagar Gas by 20% and Indraprastha Gas by 11%. Other stocks where the fund added shares included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, EID Parry, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India and Coal India.
Stock
June quantity
July quantity
Change
|CIE Automotive India
|4.64 lakh
|8.03 lakh
|73%
|Petronet LNG
|1.00 crore
|1.52 crore
|52%
|Mahanagar Gas
|16.20 lakh
|19.44 lakh
|20%
|Indraprastha Gas
|9.49 crore
|10.55 crore
|11%
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|1.35 crore
|1.43 crore
|6%
|Maharashtra Scooters
|1.00 lakh
|1.06 lakh
|6%
|Source: PPFAS Mutual Fund. Stocks with more than 5% increase in number of shares held.
The fund continued to hold the same number of shares in several of its largest positions, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Axis Bank, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Changes in the portfolio weights of these stocks were therefore largely driven by movements in their market prices rather than by the fund buying or selling shares.
For example, HDFC Bank remained at 14.97 crore shares, while its portfolio weight fell from 8.33% in June to 7.55% in July. Similarly, Power Grid Corporation's shareholding remained unchanged at 31.20 crore shares, although its portfolio weight declined from 6.23% to 5.98%.
Stock
|Allocation (%)
|HDFC Bank
|7.55%
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|5.98%
|ITC
|5.74%
|ICICI Bank
|5.56%
|Coal India
|4.91%
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4.85%
|HCL Technologies
|4.23%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4.07%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.80%
|Infosys
|3.25%
|Source: PPFAS Mutual Fund
Allocation to cash and equivalents declined slightly in July, with the overall cash level falling from 12.72% of the portfolio in June to 11.74% in July.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund's long-term performance has remained strong. As of 7 August 2026, the fund's 10-year return stood at 17.49%, compared with 13.66% for the BSE 500 TRI and 13.87% for the average flexi-cap fund.
The fund has also delivered 20.42% over seven years and 13.58% over five years, compared with 16.29% and 12.12%, respectively, for the BSE 500 TRI. However, its recent performance has been more muted. The fund returned 0.90% over one year, compared with 5.19% for the benchmark.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.