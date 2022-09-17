Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: The open-ended equity scheme that enables an investor to diversify one's portfolio through overseas equity investments has gone through three major changes in August 2022. First, the scheme has enhanced its cash component from 9.40 per cent to 10.08 per cent, second the flagship scheme has added NDMC in its portfolio and the third development is deduction in overseas exposure from 21.68 per cent to 20.37 per cent.

Here we list out details in regard to 3 latest changes in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund portfolio:

1] Increase in cash component: As per the fact sheet of open-ended equity fund has increased cash component in the month of August 2022. Now, after the month of August, its cash exposure stands at 10.08 per cent, which stood at 9.40 per cent after July 2022. So, the flagship scheme has raised cash exposure by around 0.68 per cent in August 2022. The Asset Under Management (AUM) under the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund at the end of August now stands at ₹25,996.18 that stood at ₹24,594.84 crore after July end.

2] Adding NDMC in portfolio: The open-ended equity fund has added NDMC in its portfolio in the month of August, which is lone addition in the portfolio of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund.

3] Decrease in global equity exposure: In August 2022, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund decreased its exposure in international equities. At the end of July 2022, this open-ended global equity scheme's global equity exposure stood at 21.68 per cent that came down at 20.37 per cent at the end of August 2022. This means, the scheme has trimmed its stake in global equities and raise stake in cash and domestic equities. However, it has raised its stake in Amazon and Maruti.

Since its inception in May 2013, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given CAGR of 18.45 per cent whereas in last three year, this open-ended equity fund has delivered CAGR of 24.34 per cent. Since may 2013, Nifty 500 and Nifty 50 index has given return of around 18.45 per cent and 13.90 per cent respectively. Hence, this equity scheme has generated alpha return since its inception.