Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: 3 latest developments you should know. Updated: 17 Sep 2022
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund portfolio: The open-ended equity scheme that enables an investor to diversify one's portfolio through overseas equity investments has gone through three major changes in August 2022. First, the scheme has enhanced its cash component from 9.40 per cent to 10.08 per cent, second the flagship scheme has added NDMC in its portfolio and the third development is deduction in overseas exposure from 21.68 per cent to 20.37 per cent.