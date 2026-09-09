Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026; top 10 holdings revealed

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, India’s largest mutual fund scheme, added DLF and Knowledge Realty Trust in August 2026 and exited one REIT. It also raised exposure to 10 holdings and trimmed one. Here’s what you need to know.

Sheetal Goel
Updated9 Sep 2026, 09:52 PM IST
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Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026; top 10 holdings revealed. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026; top 10 holdings revealed. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

India’s largest mutual fund scheme by assets under management, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, has disclosed its portfolio for August 2026, showing a mix of fresh additions, increased exposure to select holdings and one exit.

The fund’s AUM stood at 1,48,429 crore in July 2026, which declined to 147,404.5 crore in August 2026.

Since its inception on 24 May 2013, the fund gave 18.07% return, outperforming the 14.16% return generated by the Nifty 500 TRI.

However, its performance over the last 1 year has been weaker, with the fund declining 0.32% between 29 August 2025 and 31 August 2026, compared with a 5.31% gain for the Nifty 500 TRI.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund adds two new stocks in August 2026

The fund added DLF and Knowledge Realty Trust to its portfolio in August.

New holdingAugust quantity (lakh shares)Share of AUM
DLF137.10.64%
Knowledge Realty Trust2,784.392.09%

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 31 August 2026

Knowledge Realty Trust was the larger of the two new positions, accounting for around 2.09% of the fund's AUM, while DLF accounted for approximately 0.64%.

At the same time, the fund completely exited Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which had 870,684 shares in July and represented around 0.03% of AUM.

Also Read | Copper at record high: Want red metal in your portfolio? Know these 5 options

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings in August 2026

The fund made notable additions to 10 existing positions in August. The largest increase by quantity was in Indraprastha Gas, where it added more than 95.5 lakh shares.

HoldingJuly quantity (lakh shares)August quantity (lakh shares)Increase (lakh)
Indraprastha Gas1,054.661,150.2095.54
HDFC Bank1,497.271,587.2990.02
Petronet LNG151.66234.0482.38
Coal India1,758.441,840.5982.15
CIE Automotive India8.0358.9850.95
Mahanagar Gas19.4434.3914.95
Mahindra & Mahindra166.14178.4512.30
Bajaj Holdings & Investment63.5365.021.49
Nesco1.521.940.42
Maharashtra Scooters1.061.100.04

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

The biggest increases were concentrated in gas, banking, power, energy, and auto-related companies. HDFC Bank also saw a sizeable addition of 90.02 lakh shares, taking the fund's holding to nearly 1,587.29 lakh shares.

Other than these, Petronet LNG, Coal India and CIE Automotive India also saw notable buying, while the remaining holdings saw smaller increases.

Great Eastern Shipping sees a cut in PPFCF

The fund reduced its position in The Great Eastern Shipping Company.

HoldingJuly quantity (lakh shares)August quantity (lakh shares)Decrease (lakh)
The Great Eastern Shipping Company22.0512.74-9.31

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

The fund therefore reduced its holding by about 9.31 lakh shares, while retaining a smaller position.

Top 10 holdings of PPFCF in August 2026

Despite the portfolio changes, HDFC Bank remained the fund’s largest stock holding in August, accounting for 7.63% of AUM. ICICI Bank followed at 5.67%, while Power Grid Corporation of India and ITC accounted for 5.58% and 5.26%, respectively.

StockAUM allocation
HDFC Bank7.63%
ICICI Bank5.67%
Power Grid Corporation of India5.58%
ITC5.26%
Bajaj Holdings & Investment5.14%
Coal India5.02%
Kotak Mahindra Bank4.40%
HCL Technologies4.15%
Mahindra & Mahindra3.97%
Infosys3.29%

*Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 31 August 2026

Also Read | Future-defining businesses India doesn't have: What investors are missing

Overall, the August portfolio disclosure shows that Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund made two fresh additions, completely exited one REIT, increased exposure to 10 existing holdings, and trimmed one existing position.

The changes indicate continued portfolio activity across financials, energy, gas, automobiles, and real estate, while the fund retained a concentrated exposure to its established top holdings.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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