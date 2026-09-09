Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026; top 10 holdings revealed

India’s largest mutual fund scheme by assets under management, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, has disclosed its portfolio for August 2026, showing a mix of fresh additions, increased exposure to select holdings and one exit.

The fund’s AUM stood at ₹1,48,429 crore in July 2026, which declined to ₹147,404.5 crore in August 2026.

Since its inception on 24 May 2013, the fund gave 18.07% return, outperforming the 14.16% return generated by the Nifty 500 TRI.

However, its performance over the last 1 year has been weaker, with the fund declining 0.32% between 29 August 2025 and 31 August 2026, compared with a 5.31% gain for the Nifty 500 TRI.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund adds two new stocks in August 2026 The fund added DLF and Knowledge Realty Trust to its portfolio in August.

New holding August quantity (lakh shares) Share of AUM DLF 137.1 0.64% Knowledge Realty Trust 2,784.39 2.09% *Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 31 August 2026

Knowledge Realty Trust was the larger of the two new positions, accounting for around 2.09% of the fund's AUM, while DLF accounted for approximately 0.64%.

At the same time, the fund completely exited Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which had 870,684 shares in July and represented around 0.03% of AUM.

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased holdings in August 2026 The fund made notable additions to 10 existing positions in August. The largest increase by quantity was in Indraprastha Gas, where it added more than 95.5 lakh shares.

Holding July quantity (lakh shares) August quantity (lakh shares) Increase (lakh) Indraprastha Gas 1,054.66 1,150.20 95.54 HDFC Bank 1,497.27 1,587.29 90.02 Petronet LNG 151.66 234.04 82.38 Coal India 1,758.44 1,840.59 82.15 CIE Automotive India 8.03 58.98 50.95 Mahanagar Gas 19.44 34.39 14.95 Mahindra & Mahindra 166.14 178.45 12.30 Bajaj Holdings & Investment 63.53 65.02 1.49 Nesco 1.52 1.94 0.42 Maharashtra Scooters 1.06 1.10 0.04 *Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

The biggest increases were concentrated in gas, banking, power, energy, and auto-related companies. HDFC Bank also saw a sizeable addition of 90.02 lakh shares, taking the fund's holding to nearly 1,587.29 lakh shares.

Other than these, Petronet LNG, Coal India and CIE Automotive India also saw notable buying, while the remaining holdings saw smaller increases.

Great Eastern Shipping sees a cut in PPFCF The fund reduced its position in The Great Eastern Shipping Company.

Holding July quantity (lakh shares) August quantity (lakh shares) Decrease (lakh) The Great Eastern Shipping Company 22.05 12.74 -9.31 *Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report

The fund therefore reduced its holding by about 9.31 lakh shares, while retaining a smaller position.

Top 10 holdings of PPFCF in August 2026 Despite the portfolio changes, HDFC Bank remained the fund’s largest stock holding in August, accounting for 7.63% of AUM. ICICI Bank followed at 5.67%, while Power Grid Corporation of India and ITC accounted for 5.58% and 5.26%, respectively.

Stock AUM allocation HDFC Bank 7.63% ICICI Bank 5.67% Power Grid Corporation of India 5.58% ITC 5.26% Bajaj Holdings & Investment 5.14% Coal India 5.02% Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.40% HCL Technologies 4.15% Mahindra & Mahindra 3.97% Infosys 3.29% *Source: PPFCF Monthly Portfolio Report, Data as on 31 August 2026

Overall, the August portfolio disclosure shows that Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund made two fresh additions, completely exited one REIT, increased exposure to 10 existing holdings, and trimmed one existing position.

The changes indicate continued portfolio activity across financials, energy, gas, automobiles, and real estate, while the fund retained a concentrated exposure to its established top holdings.