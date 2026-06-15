Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Returns, risk, expenses, and portfolio holdings compared

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund are two of the largest and most popular flexi cap mutual funds in India. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund currently leads the category with an AUM of ₹1,41,447 crores, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund follows closely with assets worth ₹1,01,822 crores.

While Parag Parikh's NAV stands at ₹89.29 and HDFC's at ₹2,155.38, a higher per unit cost (NAV) does not necessarily mean a fund is better or more expensive to invest in. What matters more is how efficiently the fund has generated returns relative to the risk taken.

So, when it comes to performance, risk-adjusted returns, and long-term wealth creation, which of these two flexi cap giants comes out on top? Let's find out.

Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Past returns

Period Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Final Amount ( ₹ 1 lakh invested) HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Final Amount ( ₹ 1 lakh invested) 1-Yr Return -1.94% ₹ 98,060 0.86% ₹ 1,00,860 3-Yr Return 15.45% ₹ 1,53,880 17.82% ₹ 1,63,552 5-Yr Return 14.95% ₹ 2,00,699 17.55% ₹ 2,24,043 10-Yr Return 17.61% ₹ 5,06,340 16.64% ₹ 4,66,096 *Data as on June 12, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

If you had invested ₹1,00,000 in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund one year ago, your final value would have fallen to ₹98,060. In comparison, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund's investment would have grown to ₹1,00,860.

Over the 3-year period, a ₹1,00,000 invested in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would have grown to ₹1,53,880, while the same investment in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund would be worth ₹1,63,552.

Over the 10-year period, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would have created a larger corpus of ₹5,06,340, compared with ₹4,66,096 for HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.

While HDFC Flexi Cap Fund outperformed across the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has delivered better long-term wealth over the 10-year horizon.

Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Risk ratios

Risk & Return Metric Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Alpha (%) 4.38 5.28 Beta (%) 0.60 0.82 Standard Deviation (%) 9.91 13.11 Sharpe Ratio (%) 0.93 0.90 Sortino Ratio (%) 1.26 1.10 *Data as on May 31, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

Looking at the risk-return metrics, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has a higher alpha of 5.28 compared to 4.38 for Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, indicating slightly better excess returns over its benchmark.

However, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has a lower beta of 0.60 and a lower standard deviation of 9.91, suggesting that it has experienced less volatility and is less sensitive to market movements than HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.

Parag Parikh also performed marginally better on risk-adjusted return measures, with a sharpe ratio of 0.93 and a sortino ratio of 1.26. A higher sharpe ratio indicates that the Parag Parikh fund has generated better returns for each unit of total risk taken, while a higher sortino ratio means that the fund has delivered better returns relative to downside risk or harmful volatility.

Overall, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has delivered higher excess returns, but Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has generated those returns with lower risk and volatility.

Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Expense ratio and minimum investment

Basis Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Base Expense ratio 0.53% 0.58% Minimum Investment ₹ 1,000 ₹ 100 Minimum SIP Investment ₹ 1,000 ₹ 100 Exit Load 2% exit load on redemptions exceeding 10% of the investment within 365 days. 1% exit load on redemptions exceeding 10% of the investment between 366 and 730 days. 1% for redemption within 365 days *Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

When it comes to costs and investment requirements, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.53% compared to 0.58% for HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, which can help investors retain a larger share of their returns over time.

However, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is more accessible for new investors, requiring a minimum investment and SIP amount of just ₹100, whereas Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund requires ₹1,000 for both.

In terms of exit load, HDFC charges 1% if units are redeemed within one year, while Parag Parikh has a relatively stricter structure, charging 2% on units exceeding 10% of the investment if redeemed within one year and 1% if redeemed between one and two years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is better in terms of costs, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund offers a lower entry barrier and has a simpler exit load structure.

Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Portfolio holdings

Basis Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Portfolio Allocation Equity: 81.13% Debt: 9.87% Real Estate: 4.10% Cash & Cash Equivalents: 4.90% Equity: 92.72% Debt: 0.50% Real Estate: 2.23% Cash & Cash Equivalents: 4.61% Market-Cap Exposure Large Cap: 93.11% Mid Cap: 2.17% Small Cap: 4.72% Large Cap: 81.29% Mid Cap: 10.32% Small Cap: 8.38% Top Sector Exposure Financials: 25.57% Technology: 21.52% Consumer Discretionary: 8.88% Financials: 36.04% Consumer Discretionary: 14.51% Technology: 11.65% Top 5 Holdings HDFC Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Coal India, ICICI Bank ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, SBI Life Insurance *Data as on May 31, 2026; Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

The portfolio composition of the two funds reflects very different investment approaches of the fund managers.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund maintains a more diversified allocation with 81.13% in equities, 9.87% in debt, and 4.10% in real estate, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is more aggressively positioned with 92.72% of assets invested in equities and only 0.50% to to debt.

In terms of market cap allocation, Parag Parikh has a strong large-cap bias, whereas HDFC allocates a larger share to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which can enhance growth potential but may also increase volatility.

Both funds have significant exposure to the financial sector, although HDFC's concentration is higher at 36.04% compared to 25.57% for Parag Parikh.

The funds also differ in their key stock holdings. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund's top three holdings are HDFC Bank, Power Grid, and ITC, whereas HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is more concentrated in the banking sector, with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank among its largest holdings.

Overall, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund appears more diversified and defensive, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund takes a more equity-heavy and growth-oriented approach that may offer higher upside along with higher risk.