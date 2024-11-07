Parametric insurance: The quick and transparent alternative to traditional cover
Summary
- In parametric insurance, payouts are triggered when specific events, such as storms and earthquakes, exceed a certain magnitude. This approach enhances transparency and provides immediate financial relief to the insured.
Parametric insurance, also known as index-based insurance, is a type of cover in which the insurance company and customer agree on a sum that will be paid out if a specific event occurs. The event must be measurable, and for the payout to be made, its intensity must meet or exceed a pre-agreed parameter or index, such as wind speed, rainfall, or earthquake magnitude.