Parents helped fund your home purchase? ITAT ruling shows why bank trail is crucial to avoid tax scrutiny

Buying a house with financial help from parents or a spouse can raise questions about who actually funded the property, particularly when the payments come from multiple family members. A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling has highlighted why taxpayers should maintain a clear banking and documentary trail when a property is jointly purchased and funded by family members.

The Mumbai bench of the ITAT deleted a ₹55.20 lakh unexplained-investment addition made against a taxpayer after finding that the residential property had been jointly purchased by him, his father and his wife. The tribunal found that the payments could be traced through bank statements and other documents and that there was no basis to treat the entire investment as having been made by the taxpayer alone.

The ruling in Saurabh Ramchandra Uthale vs Income Tax Officer was pronounced on 7 September 2026 and relates to assessment year 2016-17.

Why taxman treated ₹ 55.20 lakh as unexplained investment The taxpayer had purchased a residential property for ₹80 lakh, with the property jointly held by him, his father and his wife.

The income-tax department reopened his assessment after receiving information that he had purchased an immovable property during financial year 2015-16. The taxpayer explained that the property was jointly acquired and that the funding came from several sources.

These included a ₹32 lakh housing loan from ICICI Bank, ₹11.20 lakh contributed by his father, ₹20 lakh from his wife, ₹1.70 lakh from the taxpayer's own funds and another ₹19.10 lakh claimed to have come from his father or joint-family sources.

The assessing officer accepted the ₹32 lakh housing loan but questioned the evidence supporting the family members' contributions.

Based on the payment details available to it, the department calculated total payments of ₹87.20 lakh to the developer. After deducting the ₹32 lakh housing loan that it accepted, it treated the remaining ₹55.20 lakh as unexplained investment under section 69, with the consequential tax treatment under section 115BBE.

The taxpayer challenged the addition, arguing that the department had wrongly treated him as the sole owner and investor even though the house was jointly purchased by three family members.

Before the ITAT, he submitted additional evidence, including bank statements of himself, his father and his wife, employment and remuneration records of his wife, a joint bank account statement with his father and documents relating to funds claimed to have originated from his deceased mother.

ITAT says property funding was supported by a clear paper trail The tribunal examined the payment records and found that the property payments were identifiable and supported by documentary evidence.

The records showed payments to the developer through banking channels, including contributions from the three co-owners. The tribunal also considered receipts issued by the developer, bank statements, the TDS certificate and the society's share certificate, which was issued in the names of all three owners.

The ITAT also found an inconsistency in the department's calculation. Although the assessment order recorded the agreed consideration as ₹80 lakh, the assessing officer had adopted ₹87.20 lakh as the amount paid towards the property. The tribunal noted that the documents showed actual payments of ₹84 lakh including VAT, while the TDS certificate evidenced payment of ₹80 lakh to the builder.

According to the tribunal, the documents collectively established a contemporaneous trail of the property transaction and showed that the investment was made by the three co-owners through identifiable banking channels.

For section 69 to apply, the investment must be found to have been made by the taxpayer and its nature and source must remain unexplained. In this case, the ITAT found that the evidence instead established both the joint ownership and the sources of the payments.

The tribunal therefore held that there was no basis to treat ₹55.20 lakh as the taxpayer's unexplained investment and deleted the entire addition.

The ruling does not mean that contributions from family members are automatically accepted by the tax department. For taxpayers buying property jointly, the case underlines the importance of maintaining bank statements, loan documents, payment receipts, ownership records and evidence showing the source of each person's contribution.