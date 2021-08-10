Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the bill will help small depositors including those of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC)
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that provides account holders security of their money by allowing access to up to ₹5 lakh within 90 days of a bank coming under a moratorium imposed by RBI. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition parties over various issues, including the Pegasus row and new farm laws.