Parliament passes bill enabling depositors to get insurance money in 90 days

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the bill will help small depositors including those of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC)

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that provides account holders security of their money by allowing access to up to ₹5 lakh within 90 days of a bank coming under a moratorium imposed by RBI. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition parties over various issues, including the Pegasus row and new farm laws.

The bill had been passed by Rajya Sabha earlier.

The bill had been passed by Rajya Sabha earlier.

