Mint Explainer: What are factor funds and how do they work?
Summary
- Discover the emerging world of factor funds—an innovative blend of passive and active investing. Learn how these rule-based funds use specific criteria to select stocks and why they can help navigate volatile markets.
In recent years, passive investments have seen a meteoric rise in popularity. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the share of passive funds in the mutual fund industry had surged to an impressive 17.5% as of March 2024 from 7.4% in March 2020. But there’s a fascinating middle ground emerging between passive and active management: factor-based funds.