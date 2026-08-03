Passive investing is no longer just about buying the Nifty 50 or the Sensex. As index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) become mainstream, fund houses are increasingly launching sectoral or thematic products tracking banks, metals, energy, chemicals, defence, capital markets and more.
Passive funds go niche: should you bet on sectoral or thematic funds?
SummaryPassive investing has moved beyond broad-market indices. As sectoral and thematic index funds multiply, experts explain the opportunities, risks and who should actually invest.
Passive investing is no longer just about buying the Nifty 50 or the Sensex. As index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) become mainstream, fund houses are increasingly launching sectoral or thematic products tracking banks, metals, energy, chemicals, defence, capital markets and more.
About the Author
Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.
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