Building financial resilience: Why passive income matters for MSMEs

Investing in stocks or bonds can be a smart move for MSMEs looking to build steady passive income, as these options often provide regular returns. By selecting dividend stocks with a strong payout history, MSMEs can establish a dependable income stream. Real estate is another attractive option; whether through renting out commercial or residential properties, business owners can benefit from rental income and potential property appreciation. For those with proprietary products or intellectual property, licensing agreements can be highly lucrative, enabling MSMEs to earn royalties by allowing others to use their products or technologies without additional effort. Peer-to-peer lending platforms also offer an effective way to earn passive income, as business owners can spread small loans across other MSMEs, generating returns while minimising risk through diversification.