Passive investing eliminates unsystematic risk from portfolio: Sundeep Sikka

Nobody would have thought that in the first half of the year 2020 that stock markets would make a strong rebound in the second half, touching the new all-time highs. The investors who could be courageous to invest in stock markets during March and April 2020 would be sitting on handsome profits, but is the opportunity lost for the investors planning to invest now? While the markets may seem to be overvalued presently, the higher levels are still getting sustained. With EPS flat and valuations sustaining nearing all-time highs, the coming times can be expected to be an exciting story for the investors with a multiple expansion vis-à-vis re-rating story getting written on the walls.