Why doing nothing is the hardest—and smartest—investing skill
Buffett's insights highlight that the flashing ticker of stock markets can create a false sense of urgency for investors. He advocates for reduced exposure to market ticker and patience, arguing that waiting for the right opportunity is key to successful investing.
Thirty-five years ago, in a lecture at Stanford Law School, Warren Buffett made an observation that has only grown more relevant with time. "Activity is the mother's milk of Wall Street," he said. “People have this whole different attitude just because there's a little number up there flashing around all the time. It makes them think they have to do something."