Paused mutual fund investments during the war? Experts suggest what to do now

The US-Iran conflict left many investors facing a difficult choice. As concerns over oil prices, inflation and market volatility intensified, some chose to postpone fresh investments, while others held a larger portion of their portfolio in cash until there was greater clarity on how the situation would unfold.

Now, with the two countries reaching a peace agreement on 15 June, the immediate uncertainty has receded. But for investors who stayed on the sidelines during the conflict, the focus has shifted to what comes next and how they should approach the money that remained uninvested during the period.

Experts say the answer lies not in trying to predict the next geopolitical event, but in ensuring investment decisions remain aligned with long-term financial goals and asset-allocation plans.

The cost of waiting on the sidelines Periods of geopolitical uncertainty often encourage investors to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. However, experts caution that waiting for complete clarity can come at a cost.

"Markets often recover before investors regain confidence, which is why waiting for complete clarity can sometimes result in missed opportunities," said Prasanna Pathak, Deputy CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

According to Pathak, investors with a long investment horizon and a meaningful under-allocation to equities should avoid delaying deployment indefinitely simply because uncertainty persists.

Saurabh Patwa, Head of Equity and Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Managers, believes investors who moved money into cash during the conflict should now start putting that money back to work.

"As the war situation and oil markets stabilise, FII selling should also moderate. In fact, with India's macro and growth outlook still relatively strong, flows can gradually turn more constructive once global risk appetite improves," he said.

Patwa added that measures aimed at supporting currency stability, coupled with easing concerns around crude oil prices, could improve the broader environment for equities.

For investors who have remained on the sidelines, experts say the bigger risk may not be short-term volatility, but allowing cash positions to remain uninvested for too long while waiting for perfect conditions that rarely arrive.

Why experts favour gradual deployment over lump-sum bets While experts broadly agree that investors should begin deploying money held in cash, they are not advocating an all-or-nothing approach.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said investors should continue following a staggered approach to investing in equities given the inherently volatile nature of the asset class.

"Investors should avoid taking significant cash calls based on events, instead invest in a systematic fashion rather than staying out of the market entirely," he said.

Pathak also favours phased deployment for most retail investors.

"For most retail investors, a staggered approach through SIPs, STPs or phased investments can help manage behavioural risks and reduce the anxiety associated with market timing," he said.

Patwa similarly believes a staggered strategy remains the more prudent option, even after the peace agreement.

"A staggered deployment approach would be more prudent than putting the entire amount in one shot," he said.

According to him, investors can deploy a meaningful portion immediately while spreading the balance over the coming weeks or months through equity funds.

Experts advise that investors should focus less on identifying the perfect entry point and more on ensuring that money set aside for long-term goals is invested according to a planned strategy.

A peace deal is not a reason to overhaul your portfolio The conflict led to volatility across asset classes, from oil and currencies to gold and equities. Yet experts say neither the escalation nor the subsequent de-escalation should drive major changes in mutual fund selection.

Belapurkar said portfolio allocations and fund choices should continue to be guided by an investor's risk-return objectives and investment horizon rather than short-term events.

Pathak described the recent market swings as a reminder of the importance of diversification rather than a trigger for portfolio changes.

"For long-term investors, the recent volatility should largely be viewed as a reminder of why diversification and asset allocation matter, rather than as a reason to overhaul portfolios," he said.

Patwa echoed a similar view, arguing that geopolitical developments should be treated as portfolio review opportunities rather than catalysts for significant tactical shifts.

"The recent volatility does not warrant a major change in fund selection; at best, it is a reminder to avoid excessive tactical allocation to any one asset class and to bring the portfolio back in line with long-term allocation," he said.

The bigger takeaway for investors If there is one lesson from the US-Iran conflict, experts say it is that geopolitical events rarely justify significant changes to investment strategy.

The peace agreement may have reduced immediate concerns around oil prices and market volatility, but experts caution against viewing it as an all-clear signal. Their advice is to avoid letting headlines drive investment decisions and instead rely on a disciplined framework built around asset allocation, diversification and long-term goals.