Pay commission: Himachal Pradesh hikes salaries of contract, trainee medical officers by 78%

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a 78% increase in the monthly salaries of contract and trainee medical officers (specialists) this week under the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC), according to state officials, PTI reported.
The “historic” increase is expected to “encourage specialist doctors to serve in government healthcare institutions and help ensure the availability of quality healthcare services in remote areas”, a statement from Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government said.
The government had earlier also increased the monthly stipend of postgraduate (PG) medical students studying in government medical colleges, as per an ANI report. The stipend is as follows:
PG medical students play a “crucial role in patient care”, and the enhanced stipend comes as a “recognition of their responsibilities” and motivation for them to provide better healthcare services, the government statement added.
Similarly, the ANI report added that the government also acknowledged the role of Senior Residents and other specialist doctors in medical colleges. As such, the state government also increased their monthly stipends by 50-170% as follows:
“Healthcare and education are among the state government's highest priorities. Over the past three-and-a-half years, the government has taken several important decisions to comprehensively reform these sectors,” CM Sukhu said as per the PTI report.
He added that increasing salaries would further strengthen healthcare services and provide better medical facilities for the people of the state.
Sukhu added that while the government is expanding modern technology and advanced medical facilities across healthcare institutions, it is also taking effective measures to address the shortage of doctors and other healthcare personnel.
Earlier in June, the Himachal Pradesh government said it is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners. Speaking after a high-level meeting of the Finance Department where the state's fiscal situation was reviewed, Sukhu called government employees the state's backbone and said funds will be made available to clear arrears.
According to the chief minister, the Finance Department is directed to withdraw its notice deferring salaries, except for the chief minister. “Arrears of the deferred salary will be released along with the full salary next month,” he stated.
Further, Sukhu also directed the department to release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners aged between 65 and 70 years to be disbursed next month. “The state government would make available all funds required for this purpose,” he assured.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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