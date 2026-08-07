Pay commission: Himachal Pradesh hikes salaries of contract, trainee medical officers by 78%

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a 78% increase in the monthly salaries of contract and trainee medical officers (specialists) this week under the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC), according to state officials, PTI reported.

The “historic” increase is expected to “encourage specialist doctors to serve in government healthcare institutions and help ensure the availability of quality healthcare services in remote areas”, a statement from Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government said.

Salary hike: How much has pay increased in 2026? The Congress-led state government has now approved a 78% salary hike, raising the monthly pay of contract and trainee medical officers (specialists) from ₹ 33,600 to ₹ 60,000.

33,600 to 60,000. Notably, this is the second such salary hike after a 24% increase announced in 2022, as per recommendations of the 6th CPC — from ₹ 27,000 to ₹ 33,660 per month, the report added. Stipend for PG medical students The government had earlier also increased the monthly stipend of postgraduate (PG) medical students studying in government medical colleges, as per an ANI report. The stipend is as follows:

For first-year PG students was increased from ₹ 40,000-50,000,

40,000-50,000, For second-year PG students increased from ₹ 45,000-60,000, and

45,000-60,000, and For third-year PG students, the amount increased from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 65,000.

PG medical students play a “crucial role in patient care”, and the enhanced stipend comes as a “recognition of their responsibilities” and motivation for them to provide better healthcare services, the government statement added.

Senior Residents, specialist doctors in medical colleges Similarly, the ANI report added that the government also acknowledged the role of Senior Residents and other specialist doctors in medical colleges. As such, the state government also increased their monthly stipends by 50-170% as follows:

The monthly stipend of Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists increased from ₹ 60,000-65,000 to ₹ 1,00,000.

60,000-65,000 to 1,00,000. Monthly stipend of Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists) increased from ₹ 60,000-65,000 to ₹ 1,30,000. ‘Healthcare, education state’s highest priorities’ “Healthcare and education are among the state government's highest priorities. Over the past three-and-a-half years, the government has taken several important decisions to comprehensively reform these sectors,” CM Sukhu said as per the PTI report.

He added that increasing salaries would further strengthen healthcare services and provide better medical facilities for the people of the state.

Sukhu added that while the government is expanding modern technology and advanced medical facilities across healthcare institutions, it is also taking effective measures to address the shortage of doctors and other healthcare personnel.

Himachal reviewing pending DA, arrears, pension Earlier in June, the Himachal Pradesh government said it is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners. Speaking after a high-level meeting of the Finance Department where the state's fiscal situation was reviewed, Sukhu called government employees the state's backbone and said funds will be made available to clear arrears.

According to the chief minister, the Finance Department is directed to withdraw its notice deferring salaries, except for the chief minister. “Arrears of the deferred salary will be released along with the full salary next month,” he stated.

Further, Sukhu also directed the department to release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners aged between 65 and 70 years to be disbursed next month. “The state government would make available all funds required for this purpose,” he assured.