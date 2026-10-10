Pay Commission: Meghalaya to constitute, notify 6th Pay Commission soon, says CM — What we know

Meghalaya plans to constitute its Sixth Pay Commission to discuss and suggest recommendations to pay structure, allowances, benefits and other services for state government employees and pensioners “soon”, according to a report by The Shillong Times.
According to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma this week, a formal notification on the same is expected within two weeks, i.e. in the second half of October 2026. He added that preliminary discussions on its composition of the commission had already begun, noting that the constitution process has begun.
“We are very happy to inform everyone that we have finally decided and the Sixth Pay Commission Committee will be constituted. The process has started,” Sangma said, adding that the state government is likely to formally announce the chairman and members “within a week or two”, the report added.
“I expect that within maybe a week or couple of weeks, we should be able to formally announce the chairman of the committee as well as the members. We have already had the preliminary discussion. it’s only a matter of procedure,” he added.
All matters related to government employees' allowances, pay, and service conditions are looked after by the Finance Department’s Pay Revision branch, the report added.
Earlier in September, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state will appoint the 12th Pay Revision Commission to address long-pending demands by government employees, PTI reported.
Surya Narayana, state president of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association told the news agency, pay revisions under the 12th Pay Revision Commission have been due to state employees from 1 July 2023.
The West Bengal government on 22 July officially constituted the state's 7th CPC and has appointed former government secretary and IAS officer Atanu Chakraborty as Chairperson of the panel, PTI reported. The three other members include Partha Mukhopadhyay, senior fellow at Centre for Policy Research, Partha Pratim Pal, a professor of economics at IIM Calcutta, and state finance secretary Devi Prasad Karanam.
According to a resolution from the state's finance department, the four-member panel will review allowances, DA, salaries, pay hike, and service conditions for state government employees and pensioners. “The Commission will submit their recommendations as expeditiously as practicable but preferably within a period of 6 months from the date of publication of this Resolution or such extended time as the State Government may consider necessary,” it added.
Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on 21 July told reporters that the state would constitute its 7th CPC and aims to implement its recommendations by March 2027. He added that the government is committed to narrowing DA gap with the Centre, but without abrupt revisions.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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