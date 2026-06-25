Pay commission: Here's what Mumbai BEST bus employees are demanding on salary increase, gratuity payments

Pay commission: The Mumbai BEST bus employee unions have made multiple demands from the Maharashtra state government regarding wage settlement and salary increases, implementation of recommendations from the 7th pay commission, besides payment of retirement dues and gratuity among others.
These demands were raised ahead of an indefinite strike called by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Friday, 19 June, which was subsequently called off on Sunday night (21 June), following a meeting between their unions and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per a PTI report.
Notably, the public transport undertaking operates 2,766 buses which service nearly 25 lakh passengers daily. It is the city's second-largest public transport provider after the Mumbai local train network. Here's a look at the various demands made, what the state government has promised going forward, and how services were impacted by the strike…
According to the report, the employees' unions made several demands including:
Sachin Ahir, action committee coordinator of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti union announced that the strike had been cancelled late on Sunday, and that services would resume following discussions with Shinde.
Shinde said the Maharashtra government has agreed to the following with the Mumbai BEST employees' unions:
“BEST is Mumbai's lifeline. It is essential, and the government is committed to addressing employees' concerns while improving public transport services,” Shinde said in his statement on Sunday.
The report cited official data to add that even after the strike was called off, Mumbai bus services by 8 am on Monday morning was only 57% of the scheduled fleet with passengers' complaints of long wait times at several bus stops across the city.
Many commuters chose to travel by local trains, metro services and other modes of transport instead.
According to BEST's official turnout data, 1,436 buses were operational against the scheduled fleet of 2,527 buses on Monday. This included 165 of the 188 BEST-owned buses and 1,271 of the 2,339 wet-leased vehicles.
Further, it added that staff attendance also remained below the scheduled numbers — 835 BEST bus drivers reported for duty against a requirement of 1,454, while 1,325 conductors turned up against the scheduled strength of 2,198.
Attendance of supervisory staff stood at 178 bus starters against the scheduled 212 and 139 bus inspectors against 206.
In the wet-lease category, 883 drivers reported for duty against the scheduled 2,370, while only 198 conductors turned up against a requirement of 752, the data showed.
(With inputs from PTI)
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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