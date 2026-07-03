Pay only for the kilometres you drive: How PAYD insurance works

He added that the value proposition is also uncertain because customers cannot easily predict whether their driving behaviour will translate into meaningful savings. However, he noted that this may be beneficial for someone who is not taking out the car at all or lives abroad. They generally only opt for a mandatory third-party cover to save on premiums. But on very low usage PAYD's discount on the own-damage component could make comprehensive cover affordable for this group, giving them protection they had given up on without paying the full standard rate.