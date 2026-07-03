Pay only for the kilometres you drive: How PAYD insurance works

If you work from home, mainly use public transport, or drive only on weekends, a standard car insurance policy could mean paying a higher premium than necessary. That's because conventional policies primarily factor in your car's make, model and age, along with driver attributes such as age and credit score, rather than how much you actually drive.
Alternatives such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), or usage-based insurance, address this gap by allowing low-mileage drivers to pay based on the time they spend on the road. Here's everything you need to know.
How PAYD works
Under a PAYD policy, you choose a kilometre slab at the start of the policy year—typically ranging from 2,500 km to 10,000 km—based on your expected annual usage.
To check whether you're eligible, look at your odometer reading and divide it by the age of your car. This gives you the average annual distance driven. Generally, PAYD is most suitable if your yearly usage is below 10,000 km.