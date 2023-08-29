Paying home loan EMI vs renting a house: Which option will save more money for you? Know here2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Owning a home through a home loan offers equity growth, stability, tax benefits, and investment potential. Renting allows for short-term flexibility and initial cost savings
Paying home loan EMI vs renting a house: Still confused about owning your dream house are paying rent? Owning a home through a home loan is a better long-term option than renting due to equity growth, stability, tax benefits, and investment potential. However the rule may not apply to everyone, and depending upon certain personal, and professional factors, individuals may decide to go with either of the options. Some individuals prefer to buy their own space and get rid of the burden of paying rent every month.