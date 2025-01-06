Money
Your guide to tackling debt smarter and faster in 2025
Summary
- Rising household debt has left many grappling for control, but a clear strategy can pave the way to financial independence. Here’s a three-step plan to tackle debt effectively and achieve lasting stability.
India’s household debt is at its highest in years, leaving many grappling with how to regain financial control. The advice? Stop digging when you’re in a hole.
