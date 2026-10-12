Paying rent to parents? HRA exemption rules, documents required and tax savings explained

Salaried employees can pay rent to their parents and claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption, provided the rental arrangement is genuine and meets the applicable income-tax conditions. The fact that the landlord is a parent does not automatically disqualify an employee from claiming the exemption.

However, employees must actually occupy the rented accommodation, pay rent and maintain supporting documents. The exemption is available under the old tax regime, while taxpayers opting for the new tax regime cannot claim HRA exemption under Section 10(13A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

How is the HRA exemption calculated? The HRA exemption is the lowest of the following three amounts:

Actual HRA received from the employer.

Rent paid minus 10% of salary.

50% of salary for specified metropolitan cities and 40% for other cities. For this calculation, salary generally includes basic salary, eligible dearness allowance, and commission, where applicable, as specified under the tax rules.

Must the parent own the property? The HRA provisions focus on whether the employee pays rent for accommodation actually occupied and whether the employee owns the property for which the exemption is claimed.

However, a parent who receives rent should own the property or have a valid legal right to let it out. Paying rent to a parent without ownership or other legitimate rights of letting could make the claim difficult to substantiate.

Employees should ensure that the rental arrangement reflects the actual circumstances rather than being created solely to obtain a tax benefit.

Must parents declare rental income? Yes. Rent received by a parent who owns the property is generally taxable under the head Income from House Property. A standard deduction of 30% of the net annual value is generally available while computing taxable house-property income, subject to applicable provisions and adjustments.

Where parents jointly own the property, rental income is generally apportioned according to their definite ownership shares. For instance, if both parents own a house equally, the rental agreement, payment records and income reporting should consistently reflect the arrangement.

What documents should employees maintain? Employees should preserve a rent agreement, rent receipts, bank transfer records, proof of the parent's ownership or legal right to let out the property, and the landlord's PAN and other details, where required.

Under the stated 2026 reporting requirements, PAN is required where the annual rent exceeds ₹1 lakh. Employees should also provide accurate landlord details and disclose their relationship with the landlord as required by the applicable declaration process.

When can the HRA claim be challenged? The claim may come under scrutiny if rent is not actually paid, transactions are reversed, the employee does not occupy the property, ownership or letting rights are unclear, or the parent fails to report the rental income appropriately.

An artificial rent arrangement, missing documentation or inconsistent payment records can also weaken the claim.

How much tax can you save? Consider an employee living in Bengaluru with a monthly basic salary of ₹80,000, an HRA of ₹40,000, and a monthly rent of ₹35,000, which is paid to a parent.

The annual figures are ₹4.8 lakh in HRA, ₹4.2 lakh in rent and ₹9.6 lakh in basic salary. Assuming the applicable 40% city limit, the three exemption calculations are ₹4.8 lakh, ₹3.24 lakh and ₹3.84 lakh, respectively.

The employee can claim an HRA exemption of ₹3.24 lakh, provided all conditions are met. The remaining ₹1.56 lakh of HRA is taxable.

If the entire exemption reduces income otherwise taxed at a 30% marginal rate, the potential tax saving is ₹97,200, or approximately ₹1,01,088, including 4% health and education cess. Actual savings depend on taxable income, applicable rates and other circumstances.

Can paying rent to parents reduce the family's tax burden? Potentially. An employee may reduce taxable salary through the HRA exemption, while a parent reports the rental income. If the parent has a lower taxable income, the family's combined tax liability could fall.

However, the benefit depends on the tax positions of both individuals and the genuineness of the arrangement. Paying rent to parents is not automatically tax-free, and the arrangement should not be used merely to shift income.

For example, if a parent receives ₹4.2 lakh in annual rent, a simplified calculation applying the 30% standard deduction would leave ₹2.94 lakh as income from house property before other eligible adjustments. The parents' final taxable income and tax liability would depend on other income, deductions and the applicable tax regime.