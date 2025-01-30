Credit cards are a great way to spend smartly if you plan your expenses properly. If you have an Axis Bank credit card, it is important to make on time payments to avoid penalties and keep your credit score healthy. Axis Bank offers many ways through which you can pay your credit card bills easily.

How to pay Axis Bank credit card bill? Through net banking: Log in to your Axis Bank account using your net banking ID and password.

Select the 'Credit Card' menu and then click 'Pay Bill'.

Choose your credit card number and enter the payment amount then press the Submit button to start the transaction.

Your payment will be credited on the same business day. Note:You can also enable automatic payment for your credit card bills so that you never miss a payment.

Through mobile app: Download the Axis Mobile App from the Play Store.

Register on the app using your net banking credentials or Axis Bank debit card details.

After registration, you can use the app to pay your credit card bills instantly in the future.

Payments made through the app are processed on the same day. Through NEFT via IFSC code: Open your Axis Bank account and enter your login information.

Click on Fund Transfers then NEFT in your account.

Choose your Axis Bank credit card from the displayed list of beneficiaries.

Fill in your payment amount then check all information before finishing the transaction. Note:You can use the same method for RTGS and IMPS transactions. However, you can use RTGS only if your bill amount is over ₹2 lakh.

Through BillDesk: Go to the Axis Bank Card BillDesk website.

Use your credit card information then select your chosen bank and click 'Pay Now'.

Provide your net banking credentials and confirm the payment.

The amount will be debited instantly, and the payment will be processed on the same day. Through UPI: Log in to your mobile banking app.

Navigate to ‘Pay’ and select ‘UPI’.

Choose ‘Send Money’ to proceed.

Use the account number and Axis Bank credit card IFSC Code for payment.

Enter the amount, add remarks, and confirm the transaction. Through ATM: Visit your nearest Axis Bank ATM.

Insert your debit card.

Tap on ‘Other Services’ and then select ‘Bill Payment’.

Post this, enter your credit card details and then press enter.

The bill will be processed the same day of the payment. Through cash deposit: Visit the closest Axis Bank branch.

One of the bank’s representatives will assist you to make the payment.

Make sure to carry your credit card and essential documents.

The bank will charge a fee of ₹ 100 + GST in this process. Through cheque deposit: Visit the nearest Axis Bank branch.

Write a cheque for your credit card account number.

Deposit the cheque at the branch.

The payment will be processed within 3-5 working days.

In conclusion, paying your credit card bill on time is extremely important in order to maintain a healthy credit profile. You must note that even a single missed payment can affect your credit score which can reduce your approval chances of future borrowings. Hence, always spend your credit card wisely and do not make impulsive purchases to avoid any future regrets.