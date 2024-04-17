Payment aggregators not permitted to save card holders' data from Aug 2025: RBI’s draft circular
The good news for card users is that the payment aggregator firms will not be allowed to store card on file (COF) data from August 1 next year onwards. The only entities allowed to store the COF data will be card issuers and card network such as VISA, Mastercard and bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is apparently getting strict with payment aggregators (physical) with introduction of new draft regulations, which stipulate that the non-banking entities which fail to apply for authorisation and are unable to maintain the net worth of ₹15 crore at the time of applying will have to close their business down by July 31, 2025.