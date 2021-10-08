The Reserve Bank of India today proposed setting up of a framework for geo-tagging (capturing geographical coordinates -, viz., latitude and longitude) of physical payment acceptance infrastructure such as Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Quick Response (QR) codes, etc., used by merchants.

This would help better deployment of acceptance infrastructure and wider access to digital payments, the Reserve Bank said. The central bank will issue necessary instructions soon.

“Deepening digital payments penetration across the country is a priority area for financial inclusion. The setting up of Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) to encourage deployment of acceptance infrastructure and create additional touch points is a step in this direction. To ensure a balanced spread of acceptance infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country, it is essential to ascertain location information of existing payment acceptance infrastructure," the RBI said in a statement.

“In this regard, geo-tagging technology, by providing location information on an ongoing basis, can be useful in targeting areas with deficient infrastructure for focussed policy action."

In a bid to promote digital transactions, the Reserve Bank today proposed to increase the per transaction limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). IMPS managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an important payment system providing 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.

In addition, the Reserve Bank also proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country.

The Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated August 6, 2020 had announced a scheme to conduct pilot tests of innovative technology that enables retail digital payments even in situations where internet connectivity is low or not available (offline mode).

