Payments banks (PBs) are expected to knock on the doors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit them to take small-value fixed as well as recurring deposits, since procuring low-cost savings bank (SB) deposits is proving tough amid rising interest rates on term deposits, reported Business Line .

These lender banks are also likely to make a pitch to allow them to lend small-ticket loans to individuals and micro- and small enterprises (MSEs) to enhance their viability, said sources aware of recent deliberations on the road ahead for PBs.

The need for enhancing the scope of activities of these ‘vertically differentiated banks’ comes in the backdrop of five out of the 11 applicants who were given in-principle approval to start a PB in 2015, either not commencing operations or voluntarily giving up their certificate of registration.

ALSO READ: Ahead of the RBI restrictions, MF industry’s shareholding in Paytm increased by 41% in January 2024: Fisdom

Now, only six PBs — Airtel Payments Bank, Fino Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank, Jio Payments Bank, NSDL Payments Bank, and Paytm PB — are operational.

Out of these six, the RBI has imposed severe restrictions on Paytm PB due to “persistent non-compliances" and continued material supervisory concerns at the bank. Fino PB has applied to the RBI to convert into a small finance bank.

“Commercial banks’ low-cost CASA (current account, savings account) deposits have come down over the last few quarters as customers prefer investment in fixed deposits, non-convertible debentures, mutual funds, equities, etc., which provide better returns. Given this situation, there is no way PBs can stop the decline in their savings bank (SB) deposits. “So, the only way to stop deposit outflow is to allow us to use other FDs and recurring deposits (RDs)," said a senior PB official.

ALSO READ: RBI extends Paytm Payments Bank transaction curb deadline to 15 March

Simultaneously, allowing PBs to other small-ticket loans in select segments, such as individuals and MSEs, which will fetch a higher yield on advances, will help in servicing high-cost FDs and RDs.

These vertically differentiated banks also want the RBI to increase the maximum end-of-day balance a customer can maintain with them from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh in sync with the increase in deposit insurance cover.

Payment banks provide payments and remittance services to the migrant labour workforce, low-income households, small businesses, other unorganised sector entities, and other users.

These banks can only accept demand deposits with a maximum balance of ₹2 lakh per individual customer.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!