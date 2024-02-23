Payments banks to knock on RBI’s door to seek permission for small-value deposits: Report
The need to enhance the scope of activities of these ‘vertically differentiated banks’ comes in the backdrop of five out of the 11 applicants who were given in-principle approval to start a PB in 2015, either not commencing operations or voluntarily giving up their certificate of registration.
Payments banks (PBs) are expected to knock on the doors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit them to take small-value fixed as well as recurring deposits, since procuring low-cost savings bank (SB) deposits is proving tough amid rising interest rates on term deposits, reported Business Line.