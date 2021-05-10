Payments made to NRIs are subject to TDS

The provisions of deduction of taxes at source on payments made to non-residents are governed by Section 195 of the Act. As per the said provisions, any person making a payment to a non-resident individual is obligated to deduct at the rates in force at the time of credit of such income to the individual. Further, to carry out these compliances, you would be required to obtain a tax-deduction account number (TAN) in India as per Section 203A of the Act.

