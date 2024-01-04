PayNearby and Star Health unite to offer health cover to uninsured and under-served across India. Details here
The collaborative effort between PayNearby and Star Health represents an initiative aimed at providing affordable insurance options to citizens at the last mile, with the overarching goal of boosting insurance penetration, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas of India.
PayNearby and Star Health and Allied Insurance have recently formed a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing the accessibility and affordability of health insurance coverage throughout the country, with a particular focus on the semi-urban and rural population.
