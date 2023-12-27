PayTm and Nike employee job cuts underline the value of having an emergency fund
Amidst a series of layoffs, the lesson emerges that nothing in life is enduring. Nevertheless, we must ready ourselves for its transient nature by maintaining an emergency fund capable of covering our essential expenses during uncertain times.
The recent workforce reductions at Paytm mark a significant development in the Indian fintech sector. Allegedly, the company has downsized its staff by over 1,000 individuals, affecting approximately 10 per cent of its workforce spanning departments such as operations, marketing, and lending.