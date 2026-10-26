Paytm, AU Small Finance Bank's RuPay credit card: 2% reward on UPI spends, 5% on Paytm Travel bookings — check benefits

Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank have launched a lifetime-free RuPay credit card that offers rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spending and complimentary family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm. The card has no joining or annual fee.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Oct 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank have launched a lifetime-free RuPay credit card that offers rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spending and complimentary family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm.
Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank have launched a lifetime-free RuPay credit card that offers rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spending and complimentary family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm. (Paytm)

Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank have launched a RuPay credit card providing rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spends along with complimentary airport lounge access for families.

A lifetime free credit card, it rewards eligible Paytm UPI spends and provides family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm, with no joining or annual fee.

“With rewards on Paytm UPI transactions, travel, and gold purchases, along with unique benefits such as family lounge access, this Lifetime Free RuPay Credit Card is designed to deliver value beyond traditional credit card offerings,” said Yogesh Jain, Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

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Paytm AU SFB Credit Card offers — Check benefits

  • The Paytm AU SFB Credit Card has no joining or annual fee.
  • Up to 2% rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spends, including payments for groceries and cab rides.
  • 5% on Paytm Travel bookings and Paytm Gold purchases,
  • Up to 12 complimentary family lounge visits a year on eligible flights booked through Paytm, with QR based entry to airport lounges.
  • Reward points can be redeemed for Paytm Gold at 1 per point.
  • Reward points can also be redeemed for vouchers, bill payments and a range of other benefits.

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First credit card with family lounge access

  • The Paytm AU SFB Credit Card enables up to four family members to access lounges together.
  • It is India’s first credit card with family lounge access, the Paytm release said.
  • Cardholders get complimentary airport lounge access on eligible round trip flights booked through Paytm, with up to 12 complimentary lounge visits annually.
  • Lounge access works through QR based entry, eliminating the need for physical cards.

“When families travel together, the benefits of a card should work for them together. Our partnership with AU Small Finance Bank brings that thinking to lounge access, alongside rewards on everyday Paytm UPI payments,” said Paytm spokesperson.

Paytm AU SFB Credit Card Benefits at a Glance

BenefitDetails
Joining and annual feeNone, lifetime free
Card networkRuPay
Paytm UPI spendsUp to 2% rewards on eligible spends
Paytm Travel bookings5% rewards
Paytm Gold purchases5% rewards
Reward redemptionPaytm Gold at 1 per point, vouchers, bill payments and other benefits
Family lounge accessUp to four family members on eligible round trip flights booked through Paytm
Complimentary lounge visitsUp to 12 a year
Lounge entryQR based, no physical card needed

How to apply for the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card?

Customers can apply for the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card on the Paytm app, as follows:

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  • Open the Paytm app and search for Credit Card.
  • Tap on Get Credit Card.
  • Browse and select the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card from the available options.
  • Tap on Apply Now and enter the required details.
  • Complete KYC and verification.
  • Submit the application and track the status on the Paytm app.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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