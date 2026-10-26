Paytm, AU Small Finance Bank's RuPay credit card: 2% reward on UPI spends, 5% on Paytm Travel bookings — check benefits

Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank have launched a RuPay credit card providing rewards on eligible Paytm UPI spends along with complimentary airport lounge access for families.
A lifetime free credit card, it rewards eligible Paytm UPI spends and provides family airport lounge access on eligible flights booked through Paytm, with no joining or annual fee.
“With rewards on Paytm UPI transactions, travel, and gold purchases, along with unique benefits such as family lounge access, this Lifetime Free RuPay Credit Card is designed to deliver value beyond traditional credit card offerings,” said Yogesh Jain, Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.
“When families travel together, the benefits of a card should work for them together. Our partnership with AU Small Finance Bank brings that thinking to lounge access, alongside rewards on everyday Paytm UPI payments,” said Paytm spokesperson.
Paytm AU SFB Credit Card Benefits at a Glance
|Benefit
|Details
|Joining and annual fee
|None, lifetime free
|Card network
|RuPay
|Paytm UPI spends
|Up to 2% rewards on eligible spends
|Paytm Travel bookings
|5% rewards
|Paytm Gold purchases
|5% rewards
|Reward redemption
|Paytm Gold at ₹1 per point, vouchers, bill payments and other benefits
|Family lounge access
|Up to four family members on eligible round trip flights booked through Paytm
|Complimentary lounge visits
|Up to 12 a year
|Lounge entry
|QR based, no physical card needed
Customers can apply for the Paytm AU SFB Credit Card on the Paytm app, as follows:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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