Paytm Europe granted licence by Luxembourg financial authority for credit, funds transfer, payments — Here's all we know

Paytm Europe has been granted a payment institution licence by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority CSSF to conduct credit and funds transfers, and payment transactions. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Jul 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Paytm Europe has been granted a payment institution licence by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority CSSF to conduct credit and funds transfers, and payment transactions.
Paytm Europe has been granted a payment institution licence by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority CSSF to conduct credit and funds transfers, and payment transactions. (Reuters)

Payment aggregator Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications today said that its step down wholly owned subsidiary in Luxembourg, Paytm Europe Payments SA (Paytm Europe), has been granted a payment institution licence.

In a filing with the exchanges on 3 July, Paytm said that the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg (CSSF) has issued a grant of payment institution licence to Paytm Europe valid from 2 July 2026. It added that the licence has no specified validity period.

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Paytm in Europe: Here's all we know

  • The company in its statement said that CSSF informed Paytm Europe that it has been granted the payment institution licence and also been registered on the payment institutions official list, with effect from 2 July this year, through email at 8 pm (IST) on the same day.
  • The authorisation license is valid from July 02, 2026, and does not have any specified validity period.
  • It added that the licence has been granted in relation to the provision of services including payment transactions, credit transfers and acquiring of payment transactions. The details are expanded below.

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  • Paytm Europe has been registered on the CSSF's official list of payment institutions.

Paytm Europe operations: What are the services approved?

Paytm Europe has been registered to provide the following services:

  • Execution of payment transactions, including transfers of funds on a payment account with the user’s payment service provider or with another payment service provider;
  • Execution of credit transfers, including standing orders;

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  • Execution of payment transactions where the funds are covered by a credit line for a payment service user
  • Execution of credit transfers, including standing orders; and
  • Acquiring of payment transactions.

Paytm Q4 FY2026 results: Key highlights

One 97 Communications announced its March-quarter and full-year results in May reporting a consolidated net profit of 183 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of 545 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The performance was helped by growth in its core financial services distribution business and payments segment. Here are the key highlights:

  • First-ever full-year profitability with PAT of 552 crore in FY26, with growth driven by market share gains, higher margins, financial services scale, and AI-led efficiency.

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  • Reported operating revenue of 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26, with robust year-on-year (YoY) growth.
  • Contribution margin of 55% with contribution profit of 1,254 crore.
  • Reported positive EBITDA of 132 crore, with significant YoY improvement.
  • Consumer UPI growth recorded at 46% YoY, significantly ahead of industry growth.
  • Expanded user base with MTU reaching 7.7 crore, adding 50 lakh users YoY.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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