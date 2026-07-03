Paytm Europe granted licence by Luxembourg financial authority for credit, funds transfer, payments — Here's all we know

Payment aggregator Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications today said that its step down wholly owned subsidiary in Luxembourg, Paytm Europe Payments SA (Paytm Europe), has been granted a payment institution licence.
In a filing with the exchanges on 3 July, Paytm said that the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg (CSSF) has issued a grant of payment institution licence to Paytm Europe valid from 2 July 2026. It added that the licence has no specified validity period.
Paytm Europe has been registered to provide the following services:
One 97 Communications announced its March-quarter and full-year results in May reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹183 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The performance was helped by growth in its core financial services distribution business and payments segment. Here are the key highlights:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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