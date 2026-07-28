Paytm launches ₹11 ITR filing with ClearTax: What's included and should you use it?

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season gathers pace, Paytm has partnered with tax filing platform ClearTax to offer ITR filing services through its app at a starting price of ₹11. The move aims to simplify tax filing for users by combining automated data imports, prefilled tax details and post-filing assistance in a single platform.

The offering, available exclusively through the Paytm app, is positioned as a low-cost option for taxpayers who would otherwise pay significantly more for assisted filing services. While the entry-level pricing may attract first-time filers and salaried individuals with straightforward tax situations, experts say taxpayers should still verify their return carefully before submitting it.

What does the ₹ 11 ITR filing plan include? Under the partnership, taxpayers can file their returns through the Paytm app using ClearTax's filing engine. The company said taxpayer information is prefilled using records available with the Income Tax Department, while the relevant ITR form and tax regime are selected automatically.

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For investors, the platform also allows one-click import of trading data from more than 80 stockbrokers. Capital gains are then calculated automatically, reducing the need for manual data entry. According to the company, its AI system can also adapt to changes in broker statement formats without requiring manual intervention.

Another feature bundled with every filing, including the ₹11 plan, is complimentary notice protection. If a taxpayer receives an income tax notice after filing, ClearTax will help interpret the notice, prepare the response and assist until the issue is resolved.

The service is available under the "Free Tools" section of the Paytm app.

What should taxpayers keep in mind? The low price makes the service attractive, particularly for salaried employees with income reported through Form 16, bank interest and standard deductions. Automated imports can also reduce errors that arise from manually entering investment or trading data.

However, taxpayers should not treat automation as a substitute for reviewing their return. They should verify that all sources of income, deductions, capital gains, exempt income and tax credits have been captured correctly before filing. This is particularly important for individuals with multiple employers, foreign assets, rental income, business income or complex capital gains transactions.

Taxpayers should also compare the automatically selected tax regime with the alternative regime, as the default option may not always result in the lowest tax liability depending on individual deductions and exemptions.