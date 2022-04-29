Paytm Money allows HNI investors to bid higher amount of up to 5 lakh for IPOs

This move by Paytm Money will provide an alternative to its HNI customers, who currently have to apply through the bank ASBA route for higher investments. ASBA or the Application Supported by Blocked Amount requires investor to make an application to the bank to block funds available in the applicant’s savings bank account or current account, other than overdraft or loan accounts, for subscribing to an issue, till finalisation of allotment in the issue or till withdrawal/ failure of issue or application.