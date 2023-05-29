How retail investors can buy government bond for ₹1005 min read 29 May 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Investors can purchase a government bond on our platform, from two months tenure, all the way up to 39-year tenure, says Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money
Investment portfolios of high net worth individuals (HNIs) tend to have large allocation to fixed income and debt as they look for stability, but retail investors usually don’t have much debt allocation, said Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer at Paytm Money.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×