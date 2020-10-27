Paytm Money launches ETFs, starting 16 in equity, 44 in gold

“ETFs are investment avenues that everyone should add to their portfolio to earn index or market-linked returns at a lesser cost. At Paytm Money, our efforts have been to democratize and simplify wealth management for all and in the case of ETFs also we have simplified investing for everyone. We are offering a user-friendly interface along with necessary factors that the user may need to make an informed decision and invest in ETFs of their choice conveniently. We are targeting 100k users to invest in ETFs in the next 12 to 18 months through the platform," says Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money.