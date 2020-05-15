New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) today announced the launch of 'Cash at Home' facility for senior and differently-abled citizens in the national capital region. The cash withdrawal request can be raised on their Paytm Payments Bank app.

Process for availing 'Cash at Home' facility through Paytm Payments Bank

Any senior citizen or differently-abled person holding a savings account with the Paytm Payments Bank can avail this facility.

Just click on the ‘Cash at Home’ tab in the Paytm app.

Then enter the desired amount and submit your request.

Within 2 days of raising the request, the bank executive will deliver the requested amount at the account holder’s registered address.

Senior citizens can request for cash of minimum ₹ 1000 and maximum ₹ 5000, through this facility.

"'Cash at Home' facility is the latest among the services that the bank has launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for its customers. Recently, it has launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account," the PPBL said in a release.

Other banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank also offer doorstep banking facility to their customers.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led govt in Haryana had come with a new portal that allowed residents to get money delivered at their doorsteps, and book their time slots with the banks as per their convenience.

In order to adhere to social distancing, Kerala and Covid-19 hotspots in Noida are also giving the service of doorstep cash delivery.





