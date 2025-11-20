Paytm rolls out new ‘Hide Payments’ feature to boost user privacy. Details here

Paytm has introduced a new ‘Hide Payments’ feature for its users as part of its latest app rollout, giving them greater control over their transaction history and enhanced privacy on the platform. The feature allows users to move selected transactions out of their primary transaction history view, offering a more private and personalised way to manage digital payments.

The transactions are not deleted or altered but remain fully secure and accessible whenever required, simply tucked away in a separate, protected section, Paytm stated. Paytm said that it is the only UPI (Unified Payments Interface) app to offer this capability to its users.

According to the company, the feature was developed in response to growing user demand for more nuanced privacy options. “Many users increasingly manage shared devices, handle sensitive purchases, or prefer a more discreet view of their financial activity. Paytm’s new capability aims to address these evolving needs while maintaining transparency and security,” it said.

Here are the steps to hide/unhide payments in the ‘Balance and History’ section on the Paytm app:

To hide a transaction 1. Open the Paytm app and go to the ‘Balance and History’ section

2. Swipe left on the payment you wish to hide.

3. When the option appears, tap on the ‘Hide’ option

4. Confirm by selecting ‘Yes, Hide Payment’

5. The payment will now be hidden from your payment history

To unhide a transaction Open the Paytm app and go to the ‘Balance and History’ section Tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the screen Select ‘View Hidden Payments’ from the menu. Enter your mobile handset’s access PIN or provide biometric (finger/face) verification to view all your hidden payments Swipe left on the transaction you wish to unhide, then tap on ‘Unhide’ The transaction will now be visible again in your payment history

Paytm recently launched its revamped app, combining a ‘Clean Interface’ and ‘AI-First’ features. The company said that the app understands customer’s spending, organises it automatically and helps manage payments better. The monthly spend summary on the app automatically categorises expenses across shopping, bills, travel, and utilities using AI-powered tags, providing a clear summary that helps in budgeting.