NEW DELHI : Digital investment platform Paytm Money will soon start offering stock market trading services. Paytm's investment platform has already received approval from markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start stock broking services.

"Waiting to invest in Stock Markets. Our team @PaytmMoney is testing product, order executions, connectivity, infrastructure, operations and much more with stock exchanges today. We know you are eagerly waiting. Soon, very soon," Paytm Money tweeted.

Paytm Money will offer trading in equities and cash segments, derivatives and ETFs. The start-up hasn't yet announced its pricing plan yet but it is expected to be in the discount brokerage category which is currently led by Zerodha. The Bengaluru-based discount brokerage firm now contributes to almost 15% of the Indian retail trading volume and is India's largest retail stockbroker with a customer base of more than 1.5 million.

Besides share trading, Paytm will also offer NPS (National Pension System) services soon as it has approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It began its mutual fund app in September 2018.

The fully-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that operates Paytm has over three million users on its investment platform that currently offers mutual fund services. With an investment of 250 crore in the next years, Paytm Money aims to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform.

RELATED STORIES
In case the first transaction exceeds the limit of ₹10,000 in a month, then Paytm will charge 1.75% and impose GST. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Add above 10,000 in your Paytm wallet via credit card and pay extra charges

1 min read . 30 Dec 2019
The 14 mainboard IPOs this year have risen by an average of more than 50% since listing, data compiled by Bloomberg show. (iStock)

After 50% returns, 2020 may be even better for Indian IPOs

2 min read . 13 Dec 2019
NPS follows a matrix level valuation for debt securities rather than security level valuation (Since the IL&FS defaults, it can be noted that NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) were facing a crisis of confidence, sending call money rates higher and overall liquidity tight.)

NPS corporate debt funds avoid default shocks, deliver 11-13% in 2019

3 min read . 26 Dec 2019
NPS: In case your employer is also contributing towards your NPS account, an additional income tax benefit can be availed

NPS investment: How to maximise income tax benefits

2 min read . 28 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue