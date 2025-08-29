Will Paytm UPI stop working from August 31? Company clarifies Google Play alerts

The payments and fintech company, led by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, emphasised that there will be no disruption for users when they make UPI payments on Paytm. Both consumer and merchant transactions will remain seamless, it said.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated29 Aug 2025, 09:49 PM IST
Paytm UPI to stop working from Saturday?
Paytm UPI to stop working from Saturday?(Mint)

Paytm on Friday clarified that a Google Play notification that recently caused panic among users regarding its UPI handle changes were incomplete and may have given rise to confusion.

Paytm clarified that he update is relevant only for recurring payments such as subscription billing.

“This means that if a user was paying for YouTube Premium or Google One storage or to any recurring platform through Paytm UPI, they will simply need to change their old @paytm handle to the new handle linked to their bank, which is @pthdfc, @ptaxis, @ptyes or @ptsbi,” Paytm said in a statement.

For example, if a UPI ID was rajesh@paytm, it will now be rajesh@pthdfc or rajesh@ptsbi (or as per the bank).

However, one-time UPI payments are not impacted and continue as usual.

Paytm noted that this transition is part of its migration to new UPI handles, following approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP).

Reassuring customers, Paytm stated that this is a simple update to ensure uninterrupted recurring payments, while all other UPI transactions on the app continue without any change.

What was the Google Play notification?

A recent notification from Google Play created panic among users that Paytm UPI will no longer be available.

Google Play issued the alert because the deadline for updating recurring mandates is August 31, 2025.

“On August 31, @PayTM UPI handles will be deprecated and won’t be an accepted form of payment on Google Play. This is per instructions by the National Payment Corporations of India (NCPI),” an official notification from the Google Pay said in its notification.

The new rule will come into effect from September 1.

What should Paytm UPI users do now?

Paytm UPI users who make recurring payments through @paytm UPI handles can do either of the following things:

  • Update their recurring payments to a new Paytm UPI ID linked to their bank.
  • Make payments on other UPI platforms such as Google Pay or PhonePe.
  • Switch to debit/credit cards for recurring payments.

