PE investments in real estate grew 16 times in Q1 of 2021: report

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India said, “The deal street market of Indian real estate witnessed an impressive surge in both value and volume of private equity investments in the first quarter of 2021, when compared to the entire year of 2020. Office assets continue to be the preferred segment attracting over 70% of PE investments Q1 2021 as the segment moves towards maturity which includes sustained demand, stability in rental income and change in ownership profile over the long term. Investors are expecting demand to recuperate faster as the pace of vaccination increases."