P2P lending is working like banking and this is risky1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
While theoretical risks of borrower defaults exist, P2P lending platforms have taken measures to mitigate such risks.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is emerging as an alternative investment avenue. With this innovative instrument, you can invest for 6-12 months, at an agreed upon rate of 8-12%. At the end of the tenure, you will get the principal as well as the compounded interest amount. But, what sets P2P lending apart is flexibility, allowing withdrawals whenever you desire, in contrast to traditional bank fixed deposits (FDs).
