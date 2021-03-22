Penalties likely on not completing these PPF, NPS, tax-related tasks by 31 March

As the end of the financial year 2021 is approaching, it is important that you take stock of some of the financial tasks that need to be completed before the date expires. if you fail to perform these tasks before due date, you may have to pay penalities. Lets understand the penalties that you might have to pay if you don’t perform these tasks by 31 March.

Minimum investment in PPF: You are required to make a minimum investment of Rs500 in your PPF (Public Provident Fund) account every financial year to keep the account active. If you are not able to invest the sum your account will become inactive. A penalty of Rs50 will be levied every year for the number of years of default. The account will become active after you pay the penalty and deposit the minimum amount required.

Minimum investment in NPS: A minimum contribution of Rs500 has to be made in the NPS (National Pension System) Tier 1 account while the minimum investment requirement in Tier 2 account is Rs250. The account becomes inactive in case the minimum contribution is not made. To reactivate the account, one is required to pay the minimum contribution of Rs500. To unfreeze an account, the subscriber has to approach the point of presence (POP) and pay the required amount, or he/she can make a contribution through eNPS platform.

Post office RD: In case of post office recurring deposit (RD), the monthly contribution has to be deposited before the fifteenth day of the month for accounts opened between the first and the fifteenth day of the month and those opened on the sixteenth day and later should deposit the amount by the last day of the month. If the amount is not credited in any month, it becomes default. In case of default, Rs100 has to be deposited for every month of default and minimum four defaults are allowed. So, if you have not deposited your RD installment for the month of March, do it now.

Belated return filing: In case you haven’t filed your income tax return for the FY20, 31 March is the last date for filing it. You will need to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 if you file your ITR till 31 March 2021. It will be difficult to file an ITR after this date. For non-filing of your ITR, the tax department can levy penalty a minimum penalty equal to 50% of the tax which would have been avoided by you, in addition to the liability to pay the interest till the date you ultimately file your ITR after receiving notices from tax department.

Moreover, the income tax department can launch prosecution against you for non-filing of ITR.

Vivad se Vishwas scheme: 31 March is the last date for making declaration under the scheme. Under the scheme, the taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income Tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration. In case you don't make use of the opportunity, you may get tax department notice and face penalties.

