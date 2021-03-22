Penalties likely on not completing these PPF, NPS, tax-related tasks by 31 March

Post office RD: In case of post office recurring deposit (RD), the monthly contribution has to be deposited before the fifteenth day of the month for accounts opened between the first and the fifteenth day of the month and those opened on the sixteenth day and later should deposit the amount by the last day of the month. If the amount is not credited in any month, it becomes default. In case of default, Rs100 has to be deposited for every month of default and minimum four defaults are allowed. So, if you have not deposited your RD installment for the month of March, do it now.

