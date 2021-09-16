Penalties you pay on missing ITR filing deadline this year

Even though the date of filing ITR for last fiscal has been extended to 31 December 2021, this interest penalty will be levied on defaulters from the original due date of 31 July. This means that filing ITR between 1 September and 31 December will not attract late filing fee of ₹5,000 but you will have to cough up interest on the pending tax liability.

