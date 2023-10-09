Review penalty for non-disclosure of foreign assets
A recent tribunal decision upholding a penalty of ₹10 lakh for non-disclosure of foreign assets brings up concerns about the proportionality of the penalty. The government should consider whether the cost of litigation is in the country's interest and if a more nominal penalty would be appropriate.
Under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, a penalty is provided for failure by a resident taxpayer to furnish or furnishing inaccurate particulars of foreign assets or foreign incomes in the return of income. The penalty is ₹10 lakh, and the only exception is for a foreign bank account whose balance was less than equivalent of ₹5 lakh during the year. The CBDT, in a circular issued in 2015, had clarified that non-disclosure in Schedule FA (Foreign Assets Schedule) of the tax return, of a foreign asset acquired out of disclosed income, would attract the penalty.